Mel Trotter receives $800K grant toward expansions, new jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has received an $800,000 grant toward expanding its operations.

The grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be used to add 32 jobs and expand operations at its thrift stores, according to the nonprofit.

We’re told three new stores and a distribution warehouse will be constructed with the grant money.

“Two years ago, our Board of Directors affirmed the organizational goal of generating 70% of its income from sources other than charitable gifts by 2030,” says Mel Trotter President & CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “Our thrift store division is an integral part in achieving that objective. Beyond that, the grant will allow us to hire more than 30 people, generating economic growth in the way of personal income and retail sales.”

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer both supported the application for the grant, Mel Trotter says.

Visit Mel Trotter’s website for more on its services.

