Mel Trotter opens new thrift store in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries celebrated the grand opening of its new Grand Rapids thrift store Monday.

The MTM Thrift Clearance Store can be found at 1314 S. Division Ave.

We’re told the thrift store carries gently used clothes, furniture and more.

“This new thrift store provides an easily accessible option for quality household and personal items for the community,” says President & CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “Not only is this clearance store conveniently located but it also is a budget-friendly alternative for families struggling with the impact of inflation. All of the proceeds from this and our other thrift stores go towards financially sustaining the work we do at MTM. It’s all part of our continuing effort to provide the compassion of Jesus Christ to those in our community who need our support.”

The Grand Rapids homeless shelter says they bought the facility from the Society of St. Vincent de Paul earlier this summer. The building will have multiple uses, including warehouse storage and classroom instruction for workforce training.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. Donations may be accepted during that time.

Mel Trotter says they now own and operate six thrift stores. Their other locations are at 2820 29th St. SE, Grand Rapids; 1435 60th St. SE, Kentwood; 538 S. State St., Sparta; 7500 Cottonwood Dr., Ste D, Jenison; and 363 E. State St., Belding.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube