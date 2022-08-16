Mel Trotter Ministries to hold coat drive this September

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is preparing for another frigid winter by collecting coats for those experiencing homelessness in the area.

Mel Trotter Ministries says the coat drive begins Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Winters are a difficult season for those experiencing homelessness in West Michigan,” says President & CEO Dennis VanKampen. “And something as simple as a coat can help protect someone from hypothermia, frost bite, and even death.”

The coat drive, held in partnership with Curtis Cleaners and Mercantile Bank, will last until the end of September, the nonprofit tells us.

We’re told donors can leave coats at the following locations:

Mercantile Bank (310 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids)

(310 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids) Mercantile Bank (3156 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids)

(3156 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids) Mercantile Bank (4737 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids)

(4737 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids) Mercantile Bank (4613 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids)

(4613 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids) Mercantile Bank (5610 Byron Center Ave SW, Grand Rapids)

(5610 Byron Center Ave SW, Grand Rapids) Curtis Cleaners (450 Michigan Street, Grand Rapids)

(450 Michigan Street, Grand Rapids) Curtis Cleaners (1410 West Main, Lowell)

Mel Trotter adds their location will only serve as a drop-off site during ArtPrize as a result of construction in the area. Coats can be donated between Sept. 15 and Oct. 2 at Mel Trotter Park as part of the “A Walk in Their Shoes” exhibit.

The nonprofit hopes to raise at least 600 coats this year.

