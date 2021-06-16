Mel Trotter Ministries raises starting wage to $15 per hour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has raised its starting wage to $15 per hour, completing its plan to incrementally increasing its wage over three years.

The organization says the change has already brought in a stronger pool of job candidates and workers, a higher level of retention of employees and better service to the community.

They also say it “has the added benefit of being the right thing to do.”

Board members and leadership made the decision to raise the starting wage back in 2018, when it was $10.50 per hour.