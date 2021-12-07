Mel Trotter Ministries opening new overflow shelter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids will soon have more space to help those experiencing homelessness this winter.

The nonprofit is opening its new overflow shelter Wednesday.

The overflow shelter is off South Division in the old Goodwill building, not far from the organization's location on Commerce.

There's space for up to 75 people to sleep, showers and laundry.

During the day Heartside Ministries will provide programming, make case managers available and offer lockers for secure storage.

“The first goal is exactly that, to make sure no one freezes outside. And then the second goal is to build a relationship with each person and see what we can do to walk with them out of homelessness," explained Dennis Van Kempen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries.

Mel Trotter is still looking for funding for the project.

If you'd like to make a donation, click here.