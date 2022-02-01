Mel Trotter Ministries is close to completing the first phase of a $14.9 million renovation project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Industries announced on Feb. 1, 2022, that they are close to completing the first phase of their $14.9 million renovation project.

The project is targeted towards serving those who are homeless with 4-person rooms with private bathrooms, private rooms, and living areas.

“When people come to Mel Trotter, they’re already going through a difficult life chapter that resulted in them being homeless”, said Dennis Van Kampen, President/CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “Many have lost everything, including the belief that they are worthy of anything. We’re here to change that.”

Phase One completion would mean 8 new family units wherein adults and children can stay together while having access to a community children’s play area. The first phase has a grand total of 63 semi-private rooms with bunk beds and a bathroom to share between two rooms (four people).

“This new model shows that we believe each person has value regardless of where they are in their life story,” said Van Kampen. “We demonstrate the compassion and love that Jesus showed and it starts with giving people choices about how they spend their day and offering them a clean, more private space where they can rest and prepare for their next chapter.”

The full renovation is expected to be complete by the end of 2022 and will include doctor’s offices, dental offices, expanded space for youth experiencing homelessness, and space for guests to come in from the cold or heat.