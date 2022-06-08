Mel Trotter Ministries and partners renovate medical clinic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As West Michigan's leading provider of services to people experiencing homelessness, Mel Trotter Ministries is already doing its job well. By renovating its medical clinic and connecting with other local healthcare providers, Mel Trotter is tripling its impact.

“Many of the individuals we serve haven’t had their eyes checked, seen a dentist or even had a routine checkup with a doctor in years,” said Van Kampen. “This new space will help meet our guests’ basic needs - which are not just food and shelter, but also include mental and physical healthcare. This clinic, with the support of great partners, allows us to do that.”

The new medical clinic will offer dental, vision, and chiropractic care, as well as mental health services, in addition to the services already offered by The Community Partners Medical Clinic and the New Hope Sobering Center.

The added medical services are thanks to a partnership between Mel Trotter Ministries and local healthcare providers. Volunteers from Spectrum Health, Mercy Health St. Mary's, the University of Michigan Health West, Michigan State University, and Grand Valley State University are on board to help the organization update its medical offerings.

“I’m extremely grateful to have this unique collaboration between the healthcare providers and universities,” said Dr. Dale McNinch, who serves in a volunteer capacity as Mel Trotter Ministries’ Medical Director. “We were able to make this space happen because of their contributions and their open-minded approach to provide the best care to our guests. It really shows that God can do things we wouldn't think are otherwise possible.”

Mel Trotter Ministries was also aided by a $400,000 grant from Network180, which enabled the organization to add two physician exam rooms, a medical lab, a vision lab, a dental office, and a chiropractic office. The funds also helped the organization to bring in recovery coaches.

The updates to the medical clinic are part of Mel Trotter Ministries' $14.9 MM Capital Campaign to renovate the entire shelter, a project that is expected to be finished in the fall of 2022.