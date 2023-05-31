Mel Trotter issues code red amid high temperatures; how you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has issued a code red amid this week’s scorching heat.

The Grand Rapids homeless shelter says they will act as a cooling center with extended hours and support for those who require their services.

Food, ice packs and cold water will be provided, according to Mel Trotter.

Support the shelter with a donation to help them care for the city’s most vulnerable while the code red alert is in effect.

Mel Trotter adds you can help someone who may be struggling in the heat by providing directions to Mel Trotter or by calling police at 616-456-3400.

