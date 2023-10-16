Mel Trotter collecting winter clothes ahead of winter with Code Blue drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries (MTM) has launched its annual Code Blue Drive to help the city’s most vulnerable survive the coming winter.

We’re told the drive is in effect now through New Year’s Eve.

“For many of us, a white Christmas like the one we had last year is a dream come true,” says President & CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “But for the population we serve, a snowstorm like we had last Christmas can bring fear, pain and hardship to individuals lacking shelter and the proper winter clothing to protect themselves. Our mission is to demonstrate the compassion of Jesus Christ to anyone experiencing hunger or homelessness and we need the support of the entire community to do that.”

MTM says all new and like-new winter clothes are eligible for donation but the following items are needed most:

Coats (men and women, sizes L–3XL)

Jeans (men, sizes 32”–40” waist with 32” inseam)

Waterproof winter boots (men sized 9–15, women sized 6–12)

Sweatpants (L–4XL)

Sweatshirts (L–4XL)

Donated items may be dropped off at 225 Commerce Ave. SW, MTM’s thrift stores or West Michigan partners accepting items in Blue Barrels.

We’re told Mercantile Bank will also collect donations at the following locations:

310 Leonard St. NW

3156 Knapp St. NE

4737 Cascade Rd. SE

4613 Alpine Ave. NW

5610 Byron Center Ave. SW

Visit MTM’s website for more information.

READ MORE: ‘It’s about help and it’s about hope’: Mel Trotter Ministries hosts 9th annual gala

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube