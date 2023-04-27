Mel Trotter celebrates end of 2-year expansion project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries celebrated the completion of a renovation project that will expand its services to people experiencing homelessness in Grand Rapids.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning.

The shelter’s $14.9 million project, which resulted in the renovation of its main location on Commerce Avenue, began more than two years ago.

Mel Trotter says the project was funded by private donations and organized philanthropy. Renovations included a makeover of its bed and bath facilities, dormitory-esque sleeping areas that replace communal rooms – complete with private bathrooms – and more.

We’re told the renovations also tripled its medical clinic’s capacity.

“We are grateful to God for guiding us through this historic renovation, as well as for the generosity of our community,” says President & CEO Dennis Van Kampen. “The layout of our facility at 225 Commerce SW has largely been the same since the shelter moved into this building back in 1968. Since then, our goals have shifted significantly from simply sheltering and feeding to actively helping our guests out of homelessness. These renovations, which promote an individual’s dignity, self-care, and respect, will help us do that.”

The medical clinic, expanded through a partnership with multiple area health organizations, provides guests with access to various health services, including medical, behavioral, dental, vision, substance use and more, according to Mel Trotter.

