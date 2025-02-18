Mel Trotter accepting more guests, warming shelters open amid freezing temps

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries is expanding its services again this season as another round of freezing weather grips West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids homeless shelter announced it has opened the Day Center, its overflow location, at 225 Commerce Ave. SW to offer more space for those needing to escape the cold.

We’re told Mel Trotter’s main shelter is accepting more guests as well.

The shelter adds the public can also seek refuge at the many organizations doubling as warming shelters. Visit Mel Trotter’s website for more information.

We spoke with Advancement Operations Manager Matthew Grisbowski, who says warm clothes and supplies like coats, blankets, hand warmers and other supplies are available.

The low temperatures and high winds come with increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite. Matthew warns against underestimating the severity of this week's weather.

Mel Trotter has extra staff on hand to help those seeking assistance.

"We're a little further into winter. We all wish it was over. We were hoping for spring, and so, you know, you're like, 'Oh, this cold snap might not be so bad.' But the reality is, with as cold as the temperatures are getting, it's pretty dangerous to be out there, especially with the high winds. It just eats right through a coat, very deadly," says Matthew.

"When the temperatures getting as low as they are, you know, tonight and tomorrow, the chances of frostbite are higher and what have you, so yeah, we want to just make sure people have access to shelter."

Outreach teams are also stepping up patrols to find anyone who needs help.

Remember, you can call 911 if you are in any emergency situation.

To pledge a donation to Mel Trotter so they may continue serving people in need, click here.

