Meijer seeks local chefs for Frederik’s ‘gourmet’ food line

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is looking for products from Midwest chefs and culinary artisans to be featured in its Frederik’s by Meijer line of premium and innovative food.

Meijer launched its Frederik’s by Meijer brand in October of 2021 and the retailer says it continues to grow in popularity.

The Frederik’s brand aims to reflect the high standards and unique vision of its namesake, Fred Meijer, the retailer’s cofounder and creator of the first-ever “one-stop-shopping” experience.

To qualify, makers must off retail-ready products made in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky or Wisconsin.

The products should embody the superior flavor and high-quality ingredients the brand stands for to create an elevated experience and memorable occasion for the consumer.

“Midwest Made” products aim to show Meijer’s passion for supporting local businesses and growing with the community.

Prospective vendors can register to attend a webinar about product requirements, food safety standards and what it means to be “shelf-ready,” by clicking here.

Anyone interested in partnering with Meijer must submit their entries here by Friday, October 21.

The Meijer Team will select finalists to attend a training session before pitching their products live to Meijer merchants at an in-person event later this fall.

“Frederik’s makes high quality, innovative and unique foods accessible to our customers for those moments when they’re looking to make dining memorable. We’re excited to use Frederik’s to highlight locally crafted products that show off the culinary talent and ingenuity found in our communities.”



Peter Whitsett, Meijer’s executive vice president of Merchandising and Marketing.

