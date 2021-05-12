Meijer LPGA Classic returning this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Meijer LPGA Classic supporting “Simply Give” will return this year to help kick off the summer and feed hungry families.

This year’s tournament will be held June 17-20 at Blythefield Country Club, according to a news release Wednesday.

“The Meijer LPGA Classic has become a summer tradition for numerous families and its cancellation last year was one of the many necessary sacrifices our community made in the battle against COVID-19,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We’re excited for its return this year, despite the changes, because it helps our food pantry partners through the ‘Simply Give’ program.”

Five thousand tickets per day will be available to the general public – roughly one-third of traditional capacity – in alignment with state guidelines and precautions related to the ongoing pandemic.

Recently-updated state mandates did not provide organizers enough time to include the three-day Grand Taste food event, but it is expected to return in future tournaments.

New this year, the tournament will have limited seated concessions areas on course with fare from local restaurants and breweries.

Single-day tickets will be $10 each and will be sold online on a first-come, first-served basis.

Weekly grounds passes will not be available this year.

More details on ticket purchases will be made in the coming days, along with more information on the seated concessions with local partners.

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition.