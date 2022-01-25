Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Meijer is participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ free N95 mask program

items.[0].image.alt
JEFF SCHRIER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Employees and their families enter the new Meijer store in Birch Run, Mich., Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2008 for a pre-opening celebration. The store opened to the public Wednesday. (AP Photo/The Saginaw News, Jeff Schrier)
Meijer
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 07:01:57-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer locations across the Midwest are participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' free mask program that will provide free N95 masks to customers who need them upon entrance.

Meijer has received an estimated 3 million masks, which have been made available for no charge to any customer who needs them.

The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The Greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for the customers to take. Meijer also continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, to eligible individuals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News