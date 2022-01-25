Meijer is participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ free N95 mask program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer locations across the Midwest are participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' free mask program that will provide free N95 masks to customers who need them upon entrance.

Meijer has received an estimated 3 million masks, which have been made available for no charge to any customer who needs them.

The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The Greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for the customers to take. Meijer also continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, to eligible individuals.