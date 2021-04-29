Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park plans 3 concert series this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is planning for the return of live music this summer with three series featuring musicians from the Grand Rapids Symphony and West Michigan.

They include “Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens,” “Tuesday Evening Music Club” and the “Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings,” according to a news release Thursday.

All dates, performers and information are subject to change based on COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are very excited to bring the Grand Rapids Symphony back to Meijer Gardens for these special concerts,” said Mary Tuuk Kuras, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Symphony. “Our shared mission of promoting the arts and bringing our community together makes this partnership a wonderful fit.”

“Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens” is scheduled to take place in July, August and September if pandemic restrictions allow.

The lineup will feature a mix of alternative, indie, blues and rock, including The Verve Pipe, O.A.R., Kansas, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama.

The full lineup of 30 shows and ticket on-sale dates is expected to be announced soon.

“Tuesday Evening Music Club” brings talented local and regional musicians to the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater stage on Tuesday evenings in July and August starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s lineup includes Welcome Back Tuesday with Ralston Bowles & Very Special Guests (July 6), Franklin Park (July 13), Political Lizard/Molly (July 20), Via Mardot / Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish (July 27), Samuel Nalangira / The Moxie Strings (Aug. 3), Cameron Blake / Patty PerShayla (Aug. 10), Pajamas / Charlie Millard Band (Aug. 17), Ralston & Friends (Aug. 24) and Grand Rapids Ballet (Aug. 31).

Capacity will be limited to 1,000 people – unless restrictions ease by the summer.

“Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings” expands on an idea that was trialed last summer.

Led by violinist Haijin Choi, these chamber music performances happen throughout the Gardens & Sculpture Park and will feature combinations of violin, harp, marimba, mandolin, cello and more.

The performances will be included with admission and will take place June 6, June 20, July 18, Aug. 29 and Sept. 12.