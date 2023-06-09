Meijer Gardens opens summer concert series with sunshine, sold-out shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederik Meijer Gardens opened its gates Thursday and welcomed fans to the first of its crowd-favorite summer concert series.

People of all ages swept into the outdoor amphitheater, where the bluegrass band Nickel Creek performed the sculpture garden's inaugural summer show.

One dedicated fan, Ty, described Nickel Creek's sound as "progressive bluegrass"— and he would know. "This is the second time I've seen Nickel Creek. I've been a fan since 2000."

Meijer Gardens Summer Concert Series kicks off Thursday

Attendance ranges from young children to people in their 70s and 80s. One small concert-goer said he asked to see Nickel Creek for his birthday and was even willing to wait a few weeks after the actual date.

"I really like Sarah and her violin and the song 'Strangers'," said Josh while he waited in line with his parents, waiting to get into the venue.

With the weather nearly ideal for an opening day, sunny and calm, people were excited to take their seats in the amphitheater, which offers a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Where else can you see a concert, especially in West Michigan, surrounded by a world-class sculpture collection?" John Vanderhaagen, director of communications, said.

Here, concert-goers are welcome to bring their own beach chairs and picnic blankets, enjoying the music while sitting on the grass lawn. You're also free to pack your own food and make a picnic dinner, as long as you leave the alcohol at home.

Plus, the parking is conveniently close-by, and most concerts end by 10:00 p.m., so you can be sure to get home at a decent time.

"So really, a lot of things that we have going for us here that makes us unique," Vanderhaagen said.

This year, concert-goers seem to agree. Only six shows are still open for late ticket-buyers. The rest of the 30 performances in this year's line-up are already sold out.

Nickel Creek kicks off the concert series, which also includes appearances from Maren Morris, Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, Andy Grammar, Train and Three Dog Night.

To see who's coming to Grand Rapids— and to see what shows still have open seats— check out a full list of the summer concerts at the 2023 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens!

