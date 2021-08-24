Watch
Meijer Gardens accepting entries for Ray and Nancy Loeschner Art Competition

Posted at 4:11 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:11:03-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is currently accepting entries for the annual Ray and Nancy Loeschner Art Competition.

The competition is celebrating its 20th year existing and winners receive $5,000 purchase awards in addition to having their work featured as part of the Meijer Gardens permanent collection.

All artists 18 and older working within a two-dimensional format are welcome to submit entries.

Those planning to submit are encouraged to enter original two-dimensional works and can register online. The deadline for registration is Sun. Oct. 24, 2021.

