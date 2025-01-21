MAYOR MONDAYS: GR mayor launches discussion series covering range of topics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The New Year kicked off with a new mayor of Grand Rapids. That came with the start of a new tradition: Mayor Mondays.

Mayor David LaGrand spent the first event discussing an important topic to Grand Rapids and every community: housing.

LaGrand says there are a lot of big projects coming down the pipeline but change must be approached with care, ensuring no one is left behind.

The turnout Monday night was limited to about a dozen people due to the extreme cold, but LaGrand says it meant a lot to him to see them engaged on the housing topic.

"I'm really glad that we had a small quorum out tonight,” says LaGrand. “I think this may be the worst weather we've had so far this winter. So I don't know if I would have come out if I had, if I wasn't part of the discussion group up front, but I'm hopeful that in the future, people are going to be able to see this as a way to be empowered, have those conversations, and that we will grow this into really, really good community conversations."

LaGrand says Mayor Mondays will rotate between all of the city’s wards.

There will be plenty of opportunities to participate in future discussions. Visit the event series’ website to find out how.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube