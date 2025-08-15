Matthew's House Ministry gets final approval for new location despite a large community pushback

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A controversial community center gets final approval. FOX 17 first told you in April about the mounting concerns about Matthew’s House Ministry’s new location. On Thursday, the city is now giving the go-ahead.

“We’re just looking forward to where we can impact this community even more through the services that we can do in this building,” Matthew’s House Ministry Pastor George Werkeman said.

The pastor explained to people at the Grand Rapids Planning Commission that they plan to be good neighbors.

“Making sure that we are communicating with them, that we have an open policy of wanting to, if there are problems, that we can come and work together with them,” Werkeman added.

The ministry currently helps people in a residential neighborhood on 7th Street.

Their new home is located off Leonard Street and Powers Avenue.

They help people find temporary shelter, with 19 people currently benefiting from this program, according to the Matthew’s House Ministry website.

They also provide food through regularly scheduled lunches, impacting about 214 families monthly.

“It’s just been a heavy burden on my heart, just wanting to see the ministry move forward,” Werkeman said.

Many spoke out about the new location, but did support the services offered.

“I’m begging please, don't I want to. I want to help this company. I want to help George and William, but not in that building. Should be down by the river in the commercial area, not residential, across from a church in a public library,” Mieras Family Shoes owner Jeff Joyce said.

“The shopping carts and other belongings that block the sidewalk each day at the current site, I haven't seen a plan for how they're going to deal with that at the new location,” Lisa Miller, who lives nearby, said.

Werkeman says he’s ready to work with the community.

“We’re not trying to be an enemy. We want to be a good neighbor,” Werkeman said.

With this final approval from the city, Werekman hopes to open at the beginning of the year.

He says they’ll then close down their original location.

