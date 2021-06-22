Masks no longer required at GRPS for non-school-based staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a letter addressed to parents, guardians and staff today, Grand Rapids Public Schools announced today that masks will no longer be required for non-school-based staff, effective Tuesday, June 22.

School staff and students will still need to wear masks through the end of Summer school on July 22.

This is in accordance with the updated face guidance and recommendations for face masks that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services came out with today.

For school-based staff and students, universal masking, completion of a daily health screener, and 3 feet social distancing are required.

Masks are still not required for outdoor activities.

If a non-school-based employee needs to interact with a student, they are required to wear a mask whether they are fully vaccinated or not

In regards to the 2021-22 school year, GRPS plans to be 100 percent in person, five days a week, for the 2021-22 school year. No final decisions have been made on COVID-19 mitigation measures for masks or social distancing, as GRPS awaits guidance and direction from the state and county health officials.