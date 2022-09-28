Mary Free Bed welcomes new animal-assisted therapy dog

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital has announced that it has a new animal-assisted therapy dog. The new dog is Faith, a 3-year-old golden retriever.

Faith will be joining 7-year-old Labrador retriever Vandy, Mary Free Bed’s other animal-assisted therapy dog. Vandy joined Mary Free Bed in 2017.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Faith and Vandy

Both dogs work to help patients meet their rehabilitation goals and restore independence. They are supervised by recreational therapists and work with up to five patients a day of all ages and ability. Faith and Vandy also co-treat with other therapists for physical, occupational, and speech-language therapy on a variety of tasks, which are designed to help patients improve fine and gross motor skills, mobility, and endurance, as well as cognitive functions and emotional well-being.

Faith and Vandy are both from Paws With A Cause in Wayland. They spent two years of training to become animal-assisted therapy dogs.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Faith

“We are so excited to continue our partnership with Mary Free Bed,” said Paws With A Cause CEO Michele Suchovsky. “As a member of the Mary Free Bed Guild, I have a strong connection to the life-changing work that takes place in the rehabilitation center. With similar missions, it only makes sense for PAWS and Mary Free bed to continue joining forces to empower patients and families in need of extra support. The placement of any PAWS Dog goes far beyond their cute and fluffy exterior. Our staff intentionally selected and custom-trained Faith to accompany Vandy. Her personality and working drive matched the needs of the hospital. After many months of training, we know Faith will make a fantastic addition to the Mary Free Bed Team.”

“Vandy and Faith motivate and encourage patients to open up in ways they otherwise wouldn’t,” said Maria Besta, manager of Mary Free Bed’s recreational therapy department. “Their presence alone can lift the spirits of patients who need some encouragement to keep going. They help patients reach rehabilitation goals and provide a little extra hope.”

