Mary Free Bed ranks high in US News & World Report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed has been rated one of the country’s top rehabilitation providers by U.S. News & World Report.

Out of 1,083 rehabilitation organizations evaluated by U.S. News health care analysts, Mary Free Bed was ranked No. 17 in the United States, out-scoring providers in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

“We’re humbled and proud to be ranked as one of the best rehabilitation hospitals in the nation,” said Kent Riddle, CEO of Mary Free Bed. “This rating is validation of the outstanding work done every day by our Mary Free Bed staff.”

Mary Free Bed was ranked above the national average for:

Prevention of readmissions to general acute-care hospitals following discharge

Prevention of readmissions to general acute-care hospitals during rehabilitation stays

The rate of patients being able to return home.

Mary Free Bed also ranked high for the number of patients treated who experienced strokes, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.