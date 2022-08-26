Mary Free Bed ranked among nation’s best for 2nd-straight year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation was rated among the nation’s top providers, according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation, for the second straight year.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

U.S. News healthcare analysts evaluated 799 rehabilitation organizations, ranking Mary Free Bed number 17 in the country.

“We’re thrilled to be ranked again as one of the best rehabilitation hospitals in the nation. Together, Mary Free Bed team members earned this recognition for their dedication, expertise and the love they show patients. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”



Kent Riddle, Mary Free Bed CEO

Mary Free Bed ranked above the national average for the following:

Prevention of readmissions to general acute-care hospitals during rehabilitation stays

Prevention of readmissions to general acute-care hospitals after discharge

The rate of patients being able to return home

The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center also ranked high for the number of patients treated who experienced strokes, brain injuries and spinal cord injuries.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation

Mary Free Bed also ranked “excellent” for advanced technologies and on-site case management.

