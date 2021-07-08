Watch
Mary Free Bed hosts nursing job fair July 14

Mary Free Bed
Mary Free Bed Nurses
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jul 08, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS — Calling all nurses! Mary Free Bed is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday, July 14.

It will be held from from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics lobby in the hospital’s west addition.

The hospital says space is limited, but you can RSVP online by July 9 to secure a spot.

Mary Free Bed is looking to hire full-time and part-time Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, CENA and Nurse Technicians.

You can RSVP by emailing recruitment@maryfreebed.com. Walk ins are still welcome the day of the event.

For more about Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital click here.

