Mary Free Bed hosts career camp for young people with visual impairments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) helped young people who are blind or visually impaired gain a variety of skills during a two-week career camp!

The rehabilitation center says the event was organized by the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired.

“Summer in the City” helped camp goers between the ages of 14 and 26 learn about dog guides, how to use public transit, self-defense techniques, and how to plan and cook meals, according to MFB.

The two-week camp concluded Thursday with cooking classes.

