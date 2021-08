GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Children at Mary Free Bed competed in their own series of Olympic events, the rehabilitation center tells us.

We’re told kids ranging from 7 to 17 years of age took part in four sports, including shot put, relay, speed walking and target shooting.

Mary Free Bed says the games were put together by their program’s therapy team to bring joy to their younger inpatients.

See the included photos in the image viewer above for event highlights.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube