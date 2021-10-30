Mary Free Bed celebrates Halloween with candy, group costumes and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed is feeling the Halloween spirit!

The hospital says “dozens and dozens” of their specialists dressed up in costumes to ring in the holiday. Some even dressed up in group costumes, including Super Mario Bros., Hocus Pocus and a heavy metal band.

We’re told more than 20 of the hospital’s stroke therapists dressed up as Willy Wonka and his Oompa Loompas. But they didn’t stop there! They also wrote and recorded their own rehab-themed rendition of the Oompa Loompa song.

MFB says its CEO, accompanied by two doctors dressed as dinosaurs, roamed the hospital and distributed candy to patients and staff members.

Children and their families were treated to what Mary Free Bed calls its "Scare-apy" Garden, which was adorned with spooky (and fun) decorations and inhabited by ghosts and goblins.

