Mary Free Bed brings lights, carols to families hospitalized for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, healthcare workers are helping to make the holidays a little more merry and bright for their patients.

This is the fourth year the hospital has put on "Mary & Brite", a holiday light show styled after LMCU Ballpark's Christmas Lite event.

Alicia Hass, a recreational therapist at Mary Free Bed, says it's full of surprises for patients.

"We have carolers out front in the therapy garden, the East Grand Rapids Madrigals," she said. "And then we have therapy dogs in here from West Michigan Therapy Dogs, and there's hot chocolate. Our music therapists are providing music opportunities and crafts as well, with art."

FOX 17 Carolers at Mary Free Bed

It's held right outside the hospital, so that patients can leave their rooms and walk or wheel through the holiday lights, enjoying time with other people in the community and celebrating the season without having to travel too far.

Hass expects 50 people will experience the light show, saying that most of the patients attending are inpatients joined by family and friends.

"This is a really difficult time for many people that are here. This may be the first time they've ever been hospitalized inpatient. So it can be scary and also unsettling, but to be able to experience this, we're hoping it lifts their spirits and brings them some joy and wonder of the season," said Hass.

FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

