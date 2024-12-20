Man's heartbreaking notes found; no charges issued in officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Henry Wymer, the man killed in an officer-involved shooting on November 8 left a heartbreaking note, shedding light and raising more questions about the situation leading to his death.

Friday morning, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced that none of the officers will face charges.

Wymer was first brought to the attention of Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) officers in the late hours of November 8— A man with dreadlocks been reportedly waving a handgun around near Trinity Health Hospital, then a similarly described man was seen possibly walking in circles in the roundabout with a gun.

Officer Watkins found Wymer and, seeing him holding something resembling a gun to his head, exited his cruiser and yelled for Wymer to drop it.

Wymer instead yelled "Shoot me" and stepped into the crosswalk from the curb.

For 35 seconds, Watkins repeated the demand to drop the gun as a civilian ride-along agreed— it looked like the man was holding a gun, periodically holding it to his head, repeating his own demand.

Three more GRPD cruisers approached,— one more pulling up next to Watkins from the north, two approaching from the south— officers Carlson, Plasterer, and Zuby began echoing Watkins demands to drop the gun.

37 seconds later— a call from the radio; "He's pointing a gun at me" and then shots rang out.

Officer Bates was the voice on the radio according to a written timeline of the events given to FOX 17 during the press conference.

"As I was in the process of crouching, I had my hand on my radio to broadcast incofmation when I saw what I identified as the muzzle of a handgun sticking out from in between the subjects hands," Bates told investigators in his statement. " With my hand already keyed up on the radio broadcast, I stated he was pointing the gun at me over the radio."

Medical examiners found Wymer had 7 gunshot wounds over his chest, abdomen, and upper legs.

On his body was found a Clickit lighter that clearly resembles a gun and several notes.

"Last Will and Testament" it read. "I at at McDonalds and asked to use this pen. I could not find witnesses But I am medicated and this is what I want to happen."

The investigation by Michigan State Police (MSP) showed video of Wymer at a McDonald's just before 9 p.m. purchasing food.

Another note written in crayon apologizes to GRPD and thanks them for "caring and watching out".

The third— this one typed, details his struggle to get help for mental health and suicidal ideation. Scrawled below are the words "I really can't be violent, I'm Hank."

MSP also found Wymer had been released from Trinity Health Hospital earlier that day and — "in the heat of the moment by the Social Worker that was on-scene in the trauma bay" — a statement was made to an officer indicating Wymer had made suicidal statements during his time at the hospital.

Still, he'd been visited by his mother earlier that day and she reported he was in good spirits with it being the day before his birthday.

"This is a terrible tragedy," Becker wrote." Clearly Mr. Wymer had a history of mental health issues. It is extremely difficult to tell if he was in the proper state of mind when he engaged in the behavior he did that night."

Becker cited precedent for self-defense as laid out by Michigan law under the Self-Defense Act and historical court opinion stating the belief of self-defense "does not... have to be correct. Self-defense justifies the use of deadly force in response to an honest and reasonable belief that such force is required to prevent death or great bodily harm, even if that belief is in error People v Shelton 64 Mich App 154 (1975)"

"There will never be a complteely clear answe ras to why this happened, however it is clear to anyone who works in public safety that while we have done much in this community to imporve interactions between law enforcement and those with mental health issues, something like this can occur at any time," Becker wrote Friday."Our Communit ynees to continue to be mindful of this issue and continue to work on ways toi help those with mental health issues so situation like this one do not occur again."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube