GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was stabbed multiple times at Veterans Park in downtown Grand Rapids, and the suspect ran from the scene.

Grand Rapids police say the victim was yelling insults at people when the suspect told him to stop, then allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed him. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Man stabbed multiple times at downtown Grand Rapids park; suspect at large

Sydney Phillips, a friend of the victim and a witness, was feet away when the stabbing happened.

Phillips explains that her friend was stabbed near the neck and the side of his back.

MATT WITKOS

"I hear the commotion, see the commotion. I'm like, what the heck," Phillips said. "Panic mode, very bad panic mode."

Phillips says she has never seen the suspect before, but police say the suspect and victim knew each other. After the stabbing, the suspect ran away.

"The cops showed up, ambulance showed up, fire trucks showed up. I know is that the ambulance must have taken my friend to the hospital, but I have no updates," Phillips said.

MATT WITKOS

Phillips says she is still worried about her friend. The park is a popular gathering spot for many people without housing, and Phillips says she and her friend would often meet there.

Phillips had a message for the suspect.

"Turn yourself in, honestly, turn yourself in, that way they can stop looking for you," Phillips said.

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