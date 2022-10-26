Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating

Grand Rapids Police 03072021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police are investigating Sunday afternoon's shooting on Veto Street NW.
Grand Rapids Police 03072021
Posted at 5:27 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 17:27:51-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are working to find out what happened on Wednesday afternoon after shots were heard in one neighborhood and a man came to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say an adult man arrived at a local hospital, showing gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. Police say he is expected to survive.

Just before the man showed up, the sound of gunshots was reported near the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue SW.

However, police say the man is being uncooperative. Police cannot yet confirm that he was injured on Sheridan Avenue.

This a developing story. FOX 17 will update when information is readily available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered