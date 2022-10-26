Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are working to find out what happened on Wednesday afternoon after shots were heard in one neighborhood and a man came to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say an adult man arrived at a local hospital, showing gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. Police say he is expected to survive.

Just before the man showed up, the sound of gunshots was reported near the 900 block of Sheridan Avenue SW.

However, police say the man is being uncooperative. Police cannot yet confirm that he was injured on Sheridan Avenue.

This a developing story. FOX 17 will update when information is readily available.

