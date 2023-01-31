Watch Now
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 15:39:22-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One adult man is in critical condition after a stabbing near downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids police say two men were fighting on S Division Avenue and Weston Street. During the fight, one man stabbed the other.

Police were called to the area around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

While police say the suspect has been identified, he has not been taken into custody yet.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update you when more information is available.

