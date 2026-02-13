Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man sentenced up to 30 years in GRPD fentanyl seizure

FOX 17
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was sentenced this week to 51 months to 30 years in prison in connection with a fentanyl seizure by Grand Rapids Police in March 2025.

Darrell Mitchell was sentenced in Kent County Circuit Court after previously pleading guilty to delivery or manufacturing of a controlled substance (450 to 999 grams), according to the Kent County Prosecutor.

Kent

Suspect in massive fentanyl bust has history of drug-related arrests

Michael Martin

The charge stems from a drug bust where officers recovered 500 grams of fentanyl from a single apartment in Grandville.

At the time, Grand Rapids Deputy Police Chief Michael Maycroft said the amount seized was enough to kill the entire population of both Grand Rapids and Grandville.

Grand Rapids

GRPD vice unit seizes enough fentanyl to kill Grand Rapids, Grandville

Julie Dunmire

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

