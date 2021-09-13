Man sentenced to over 24 years in prison following guilty sexual assault plea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One South Bend, Indiana man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old.

Alexander Scott Yossett, 28, plead guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact with a Child Under 12 Years on May 26, 2021.

Yossett admitted to repeatedly sexually assaulting a young child while on a tribal reservation in Michigan.

U.S. Attorney Birge stated: “The federal penalties for those who sexually abuse children are severe and well-deserved. My office is dedicated to working these cases with our tribal, state, local, and federal partners to make sure that victims receive justice and needed services and that predators are sent away and can pose no threat to children for a very long time.”

