Man sentenced to 25 years for Grand Rapids drug trafficking conspiracy

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 24, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The last of four people convicted in a West Michigan drug trafficking conspiracy was sentenced.

Anthony Martell Sanders will spend 300 months — or 25 years — in prison for conspiring to distribute meth and fentanyl across Grand Rapids, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

The Holland Department of Public Safety responded to an overdose death in January 2023, launching an investigation into the conspiracy.

Investigators identified Sanders as the man who reportedly supplied the victim with the drugs, leading them to discover a greater plot.

Sanders was handed down the longest sentence out of a total of four defendants.

