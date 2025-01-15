Man sentenced for bringing gun to graduation ceremony at Grand Rapids church

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man was sentenced for bringing a gun to a high school graduation ceremony last year.

Police were informed that an act of violence may occur at Calvary Church on May 30, 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ). Earlier that day, investigators learned a pair of street gangs had been fighting and threatened violence at the church.

We’re told 19-year-old Shyon Malik Armstrong tried to run from officers but was apprehended with two loaded guns, including an AR-style weapon, in his possession. He also had an extended magazine with 35 bullets inside.

“At one of life’s most celebratory moments – a high school graduation – Mr. Armstrong created the risk of horrendous harm for these graduates, their families, and school officials,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I’m so grateful to the Grand Rapids Police Department officers who acted swiftly to protect the community. Every person – no matter who they are or where they live – has a right to live free from the fear of gun violence.”

Armstrong was sentenced to 50 months – or a little more than 4 years – behind bars, federal attorneys say.

