Man killed in Grand Rapids assault, suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in police custody after an attack Monday morning in Grand Rapids.

Police were called to a home on Palmer Street between Center Avenue and Coit Avenue around 11:00 a.m. on March 9 for an assault.

Officers found two men at the scene, one who needed emergency medical attention. That man was pronounced dead.

The other man was taken into custody as a suspect in the attack. The two men knew each other before the assault and there is no on-going threat to the neighborhood, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The situation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

