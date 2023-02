GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street.

https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A

We’re told the victim is expected to survive.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube