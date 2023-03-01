Watch Now
Man hurt after bullets shatter glass at Grand Rapids home

FOX 17
Posted at 11:21 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 11:21:41-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt after a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the incident occurred at around 9 p.m. near the intersection at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Kalamazoo Avenue.

We’re told police received word that a man had been shot in the area.

The victim sustained minor injuries but it was not immediately clear if he was grazed by a bullet or cut by broken glass, according to GRPD. They say the latter is more likely, adding a number of rounds had shattered glass on the building’s second story.

Police were not able to find other victims.

The shooting remains under investigation.

