GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt after being shot in the foot in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the shooting happened near Clancy Avenue and Trowbridge Street at around 7:30 p.m.

We’re told the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

