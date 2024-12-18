Man hit, killed crossing the Beltline in Grand Rapids

GRNAD RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man was crossing the East Beltline near Leonard St around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when he was hit.

The driver stayed and is cooperating with police and EMTs tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.

The southbound lanes are expected to be closed until about 9:30 a.m. while investigators work to recreate and clear the road. Drivers should find another way around the area.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and police are asking anyone with information to reach out to GRPD at Officer Alex Thompson at (616) 456-3400 or Silent Observer.