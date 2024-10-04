Man dies after car hits moped in SE Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has died after his moped was hit by a car in Grand Rapids Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the crash at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Sherman Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the moped disregarded the stop sign at Giddings Avenue and was hit by a northbound vehicle.

Police say the man was hospitalized with critical injuries. He died shortly after. No one else was hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with authorities, GRPD tells FOX 17.

The crash is still under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 616-456-3938 or 616-456-3414. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

