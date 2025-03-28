Man crashes into tree at Grand Rapids intersection, dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man died Friday morning when the car he was driving hit a tree.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. at E Fulton St and Alten Ave, the Grand Rapids Police Department told FOX 17.

Responders took the driver to the hospital, but they were unable to save him.

"Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Traffic Unit." The department said in a release. They have not released the victim's identity and ask anyone who may be able to help with an investigation into the cause to call Officer Wills at (616) 456-3938 or Officer Thompson at (616) 456-3320 or reach out to Silent Observer.

