Man charged in deadly September 2025 shooting, Grand Rapids police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified a suspect in connection with a September 2025 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Fabbeon Leggett was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including open murder and lying during the course of a violent crime investigation, according to police. The 33-year-old is currently in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Kent County Correctional Facility

On September 6, 2025, officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. There, Dashawn Guyton was found and pronounced dead.

Guyton was known by friends and family as "Lil Ike."

