Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Man charged in deadly September 2025 shooting, Grand Rapids police say

Grand Rapids Police Department
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Police Department
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified a suspect in connection with a September 2025 shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead.

Fabbeon Leggett was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including open murder and lying during the course of a violent crime investigation, according to police. The 33-year-old is currently in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Fabbeon Leggett_FS.png

On September 6, 2025, officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the area of 28th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. There, Dashawn Guyton was found and pronounced dead.

Guyton was known by friends and family as "Lil Ike."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER