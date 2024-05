GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Apparently a mother duck and seven baby ducklings wanted to take part in Saturday's 47th Amway River Bank Run through downtown Grand Rapids.

As the accompanying picture and video shot by Trisha Grytza shows, the little ducks were spotted following their mama on the crowded downtown streets, guided safely on their journey by a Grand Rapids Police Department officer.

The ducks joined more than 10,000 runners taking part in the annual event.