'Make a Veteran Smile': Public invited to make the season bright for local veterans

LANSING, Mich. — Michiganders are invited to Make a Veteran Smile this holiday season!

The campaign raises letters, banners and food tray liners decorated with colors and personal messages that are later distributed to Michigan’s veterans, according to Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH).

“Sending a letter to our members is another way the community can share appreciation and support for veterans around the holidays,” says Community Engagement Coordinator Tiffany Carr. “For some of our members who do not have close friends or family, this might be the only message they receive around the holidays.”

Those wishing to send holiday messages may follow these guidelines:



Include personal notes.

Write in large letters with dark ink.

Use large cards and banners that can be hung.

Consider decorating paper food tray liners; they are used at every meal!

Participants may address letters to ATTN: Make a Vet Smile and mail them to:

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids

2950 Monroe Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Those with questions may reach out to Director of Development and Strategic Engagement at engler3@michigan.gov.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube