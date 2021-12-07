Luminary Walks in the Park return to Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is partnering with the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department to bring back Luminary Strolls this upcoming weekend.

The event provides an opportunity for neighbors of all ages to experience a luminary-lit, wintry stroll through three city parks, a news release said Tuesday.

Paths at Huff Park, Garfield Park Nature Reserve and Ken-O-Sha Parks will be lit with luminaries from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 10, 11 and 12.

It’s free for anyone to attend and no registration is needed, but organizers say social distancing will be required.

The Holiday Luminary Park Stroll is a self-led experience that can be enjoyed alone or with friends and family following social distancing guidelines.

The luminaries’ ambient light will mark the paths, but Friends of Grand Rapids Parks recommends bringing a flashlight or headlamp and wearing boots to navigate the unplowed paths.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

“With COVID numbers on the rise and social distancing in place, couples, friends and families may be looking for other options for the holidays season,” said Stephanie Adams, executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks. “So, we’re bringing back this fun winter experience to encourage people to get outside in our parks.”