Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to participate in Regional Small Business Summit in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon to participate in a Regional Small Business Summit.

The event will focus on ways that the administration supports small businesses and entrepreneurs as they work to jumpstart the state’s economy.

Participants will include small businesses, nonprofit organizations, lenders and local elected officials.

You can watch the Regional Small Business Summit live on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page at 3 p.m.

