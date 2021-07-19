Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to participate in Regional Small Business Summit in GR

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor
garlin gilchrist.jpg
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:43:56-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will be in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon to participate in a Regional Small Business Summit.

The event will focus on ways that the administration supports small businesses and entrepreneurs as they work to jumpstart the state’s economy.

Participants will include small businesses, nonprofit organizations, lenders and local elected officials.

You can watch the Regional Small Business Summit live on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time