Loreena McKennitt will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on October 29

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Singer and songwriter Loreena McKennitt is coming to Grand Rapids. McKennit will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on Sunday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

McKennitt’s first studio album, Elemental, was released in 1985. Her other studio albums include 1991’s The Visit, 2006’s An Ancient Muse, and 2010’s The Wind That Shakes the Barley. Her latest studio album, Lost Souls, was released in 2018.

Over the course of her career, McKennitt has sold more than 14 million albums.

McKennitt will perform at the DeVos Performance Hall on October 29. Tickets will be available to purchase on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube