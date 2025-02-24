Looking for Lifeguards; Grand Rapids hiring for the summer swim season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you a lifeguard or would you like to be one? Grand Rapids is hiring for its city pools and offering free training!

"The courses teach skills including water rescues, CPR, AED, First Aid, and more which result in five different certifications upon completion and testing," the city announced Monday.

Now in its fourth year, the training program offers wages starting at $15 and certifications that will be good for 2 years.

“We’re happy to continue offering free lifeguard certification to ensure new candidates can apply for this opportunity,” said Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt.

You have to pass a multi-day course and must work as a lifeguard at on of the City's 3 public pools for the 2025 season to qualify for the free certification.

